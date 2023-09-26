MDC-T Chairman Calls for the Release of Jailed CCC Member Job Sikhala

In a recent visit to Chikurubi Maximum Prison on Monday, MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to release Job Sikhala, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who has been in pretrial detention for more than a year.

Sikhala, alongside other CCC activists, was arrested on June 14 last year for alleged incitement of public violence following the tragic murder of Moreblessing Ali, attributed to a suspected Zanu PF supporter. Sikhala had been representing Ali’s family when taken into custody, a move deemed politically motivated by the opposition.

Komichi emphasized the importance of treating opposition party members fairly in a multi-party democracy like Zimbabwe, urging President Mnangagwa to demonstrate compassion and grant Sikhala bail. This, he stated, would allow Sikhala to undergo trial while residing at home.

Expressing concern over the prolonged detention of Sikhala, Komichi called upon President Mnangagwa to exhibit leadership and ensure Sikhala’s access to bail, urging a just legal process.

In a recent development, Sikhala was found guilty of obstruction of justice in May this year and is currently facing additional charges of inciting violence and disorderly conduct. His continuous detention without bail has faced criticism from the opposition, as well as both regional and international communities. Human rights advocates have voiced concerns regarding the perceived misuse of the judiciary to suppress opposing voices by the ruling party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL