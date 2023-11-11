Tendai Biti Denies Involvement in Political Recalls, Asserts Commitment to Democracy

Tendai Biti, a veteran opposition politician and lawyer in Zimbabwe, issued a forceful rebuttal to allegations implicating him in the controversial recall of elected public representatives. In a detailed press statement, Biti, known for his enduring opposition to the ruling ZANU-PF party, defended his record and reinforced his dedication to the country’s democratic movement.

“The environment in the world right now is toxic,” Biti stated, highlighting the global issues overshadowing Zimbabwe’s plight. He accused the government of “brazen election fraud” and criticized the regime for weakening the progressive movement through “illegal recall of elected public representatives.”

Addressing the accusations against him and Professor Welshman Ncube, Biti declared, “It is shocking to hear, and read, a daily stream of abusive, malicious, and defamatory claims that we are colluding with the regime and its proxies.” He vehemently denied these allegations, underscoring the sacrifices both have made in the struggle against ZANU-PF’s authoritarian rule.

Reflecting on his personal experiences with political recalls, Biti shared, “In my life, I have been recalled twice in 2015 and in 2021 through the pernicious use of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. I know the pain of a recall.” He emphasized the emotional and political impact these recalls had on him, his family, and his constituents.

Biti firmly stated his democratic ethos, saying, “I am a democrat who believes in constitutionalism, the rule of law, transparency, openness, and collective leadership.” He reassured his unwavering stance on these principles and vowed never to compromise them for political expediency.

In his closing remarks, Biti focused on the future, urging Zimbabweans to concentrate on the primary objective of freeing the nation from dictatorship. “Fellow Zimbabweans, all this chatter and actions by the illegitimate regime and its proxies are an engineered distraction from the main prize: to free ourselves from this rapacious dictatorship,” he said.

Biti’s statement resonates in a country navigating complex political and economic challenges. His rejection of the allegations and his reaffirmation of commitment to democratic principles are seen as significant in the broader context of Zimbabwe’s ongoing struggle for political reform and governance accountability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL