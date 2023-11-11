Zimbabwean Mother Fatally Stabbed in Manchester, Community in Shock

A Zimbabwean woman, Perseverance Ncube, tragically lost her life in Greater Manchester after being stabbed. The 35-year-old mother, affectionately known as Percy to her loved ones, was discovered with a life-threatening chest wound and later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

This devastating incident occurred in Little Hulton, near Salford, where Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were summoned to Dukesgate Grove around 2:40 am on Friday following reports of a woman with serious injuries. In the aftermath, a 45-year-old man was apprehended by the police on suspicion of murder. He had initially fled the scene but is now in custody. GMP’s investigation suggests that the attack was targeted, with Ms. Ncube and the suspect known to each other.

Ms. Ncube, a devoted mother, was described by her family as someone who “lived for her children, family, and friends.” Her unexpected passing, shortly after celebrating her 35th birthday, has left her family and community in profound grief. The primary focus of her family now is to support her children, who face the daunting reality of continuing their lives without their mother.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team emphasized the severity of the crime, noting the ongoing investigation efforts to construct a detailed timeline of events. This horrendous attack, witnessed by Ms. Ncube’s young children, has shocked the community. The police are urging the public to assist in the investigation by sharing any potential evidence, such as dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage.

The Zimbabwean community in Greater Manchester is mourning the loss of one of their own, as they grapple with the horror of this crime and seek justice for Perseverance Ncube.

