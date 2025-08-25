August 25, 2025 • 2 min read

Kemi Badenoch, the first Black woman to lead the UK Conservative Party, claims to have experienced racist abuse since her election as party leader in July 2024, despite previously downplaying racism in Britain. Speaking in an interview, the 44-year-old politician expressed surprise at the scale of hostility directed at her, particularly online, where she has faced attacks rooted in “ethno-nationalism” and racist tropes. Critics have suggested her success is due to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives rather than merit, with some claiming she “couldn’t possibly have done this all by herself.” Badenoch described this as a form of “Kemi derangement syndrome,” highlighting the intensity of personal attacks.

Born in Wimbledon and raised in Nigeria before returning to the UK at 16, Badenoch has rarely spoken at length about her race or heritage. Previously, she has maintained that Britain is “the best place in the world to be Black,” rejecting claims of systemic racism and criticizing anti-racism campaigns and critical race theory. Her recent claims mark a shift, acknowledging the racism she says she has encountered, though she emphasized she considers other explanations before attributing criticism to race.

The abuse, she claims, has included derogatory remarks about her ethnicity, with some online critics using stereotypes to question her competence or leadership. Kemi Badenoch also noted that a small number of MPs—around “two to three out of 120″—have contributed to the criticism, though she dismissed their impact as minimal. She suggested that some attacks stem from “sore losers” within her party, referencing tensions with supporters of Robert Jenrick, her leadership rival, who she defeated in 2024.

Badenoch’s leadership comes at a challenging time for the Conservative Party, which is polling at just 17% amid competition from Reform UK and Labour. Her claims have sparked debate, with some questioning the consistency of her stance given her earlier dismissal of racism as a significant issue in the UK. Others, including Labour MP Florence Eshalomi, have acknowledged her milestone as a British-Nigerian leader, while critics argue her political positions do not align with addressing systemic racial inequalities.

The Conservative Party has not commented directly on the specific allegations of abuse, but Badenoch’s defenders, including Tory MP Ben Obese-Jecty, have called for accountability from those perpetuating harmful narratives. Meanwhile, Badenoch remains focused on her leadership, rejecting claims of laziness or corruption as rooted in racist stereotypes.