August 25, 2025 • 2 min read • Updated Aug 25, 2025

South Africa’s government has warned young women to beware of social media scams promoting overseas job opportunities, amid concerns over viral videos advertising work in Russia.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is investigating a now-deleted promotional video by South African influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma. The video, which gained significant traction online, advertised a two-year “start programme” for women aged 18 to 22 looking to gain professional skills. Filmed in Tatarstan, Russia, it showcased accommodation for recruits and described the scheme as offering jobs and Russian language training.

With youth unemployment in South Africa standing at over 45%, according to recent figures, such offers are particularly appealing to young people desperate for work. However, authorities have raised alarms about the legitimacy of these schemes. Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy, posted on X: “Young people, especially women, must avoid unverified foreign job offers promoted on social media. If it seems too good to be true, seek a second opinion.”

Concerns have emerged that some recruits to Tatarstan have been misled into working in a weapons factory producing drones used in Russia’s war in Ukraine. A May report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime found that the “start” programme often misrepresents the nature of the work, with many recruits engaged in drone production or support roles such as cleaning and catering in a special economic zone in Tatarstan.

Boujee, who has 1.7 million TikTok followers, has not been accused of illegal activity and has not directly addressed the criticism. In a recent Instagram post, she appeared to dismiss the controversy, sharing a photo of herself on a plane with the caption: “Legs stretched, champagne poured, drama ignored.”

The government has reiterated its call for vigilance, urging young women to verify job offers through official channels before committing.