August 26, 2025 • 2 min read

The Cancer Alliance has called on the Gauteng Department of Health to release a list of names of cancer patients who have reportedly received treatment, following the department’s claim that it has cleared a significant backlog in cancer care. This demand comes amid ongoing legal battles and public outcry over delays in radiation oncology services, which have left thousands of patients waiting for life-saving treatment.

In March 2025, the Johannesburg High Court ruled that the Gauteng Health Department’s failure to provide timely radiation oncology services to approximately 3,000 patients was unlawful and unconstitutional. The court ordered the department to update and maintain a backlog list and ensure treatment at public or private facilities. Despite this, the Cancer Alliance, supported by advocacy group Section27, alleges that little progress has been made, with many patients still awaiting care. The department’s claim of clearing the backlog has raised skepticism, prompting the Alliance’s demand for transparency through the release of patient treatment records.

The crisis stems from systemic issues, including equipment shortages and mismanagement of R784 million allocated by the Gauteng Treasury in 2023 to address radiation and surgical backlogs. Court documents reveal that funds went unspent, with no tenders awarded for outsourced radiation services, exacerbating delays. Patients like Thato Moncho, whose cancer spread to multiple organs while awaiting treatment, highlight the human cost of these failures. The High Court emphasized that delays cause “irreversible harm,” with some patients dying while waiting.

The Gauteng Health Department has appealed the March ruling, arguing it could set an “undesirable precedent.” However, a subsequent court decision in August 2025 rejected the department’s attempt to suspend the order pending appeal, reinforcing that patients cannot afford further delays. The Cancer Alliance continues to push for accountability, warning that ongoing litigation risks further stalling critical care.