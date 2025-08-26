August 26, 2025 • 4 min read

The Constitutional Court has refused an urgent bid by the family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu to directly appeal a Pretoria High Court judgment that ordered the repatriation of his remains to Zambia for a state funeral.

The Constitutional Court has found that no case has been made out for a direct appeal. The apex court’s dismissal means the North Gauteng High Court’s ruling stands, confirming that the Zambian government are entitled to repatriate Lungu’s remains for the purpose of a state funeral and burial.

Lungu, who served as Zambia’s president from 2015 to 2021, died in a Johannesburg hospital on June 5 at age 68 from an undisclosed illness. His death sparked an unprecedented legal battle between his family and the Zambian government over burial arrangements.

The family turned to the apex court in a bid to have the entire High Court judgment set aside and replaced with an order that dismisses the Zambian government’s application with costs. The family’s legal team included prominent Senior Counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, known for his work in high-profile constitutional cases.

Earlier this month, Esther Lungu, the widow of former President Lungu, in an affidavit before the Constitutional Court stated that the interests of justice demand an urgent direct appeal. She argued that “no one may be compelled to bury their loved one in accordance with the dictates of a State”.

The widow’s affidavit revealed the depth of political animosity underlying the dispute. Before his passing on June 5, President Lungu expressed his wishes and made it clear that if he were to pass on he did not want those who did not care for him while he was still alive to be ‘anywhere near his body’. She specified that it was her husband’s wish that incumbent Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, among other people, should not attend nor speak at his funeral.

The family contended that constitutional protections under both South African and Zambian law gave them exclusive rights to determine burial arrangements. “The Lungu family contends that we, the spouse and children, as the heirs of President Lungu, have the exclusive right to decide on the intimate and extremely personal details of his burial, including that he will be buried in private.”

South Africa’s apex court allows direct access only in cases of exceptional urgency or questions of major constitutional importance. The judges concluded that the Lungu family had not met this threshold. As a result, the Pretoria High Court’s earlier order, which directed that Lungu’s remains be repatriated to Zambia for burial, remains standing.

The legal journey is not over. Because the Constitutional Court has declined direct involvement, the matter now returns to the ordinary appeal process. The family must first seek leave to appeal through the Gauteng High Court, and if unsuccessful, they may escalate to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Zambian government maintains that protocol requires former presidents to be buried at Embassy Park, the official presidential burial site in Lusaka. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has emphasized this is both a legal requirement and a matter of public interest.

The dispute reflects bitter political divisions that marked Lungu’s tenure and aftermath. Last year, Lungu accused Hichilema’s government of using the police to restrict his movements and effectively place him under house arrest. The family also claims Lungu was stripped of his presidential benefits before his death.

Meanwhile, Two Mountains Funeral Parlour, where Lungu’s remains are held, has blocked Zambian government requests to inspect the body, citing confidentiality agreements and pending legal proceedings.

Until every stage of the appeal process is exhausted, the Zambian government cannot act unilaterally. The Constitutional Court’s decision narrows the family’s immediate options while strengthening the Zambian government’s position.