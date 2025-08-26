August 26, 2025 • 3 min read

The Economic Freedom Fighters has called on retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to distance himself from the corruption inquiry into South Africa’s police service, labelling the commission “tainted” after its indefinite postponement due to procurement failures.

The Madlanga Commission announced Tuesday it would not begin hearings September 1 as scheduled. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi suspended two senior officials, including Director-General Doc Mashabane, over the delays.

“This forms part of a deliberate attempt to stifle accountability,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said, adding the party had warned the inquiry was designed to fail.

The R147.9 million commission was established to investigate allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of criminal infiltration in law enforcement. Mkhwanazi implicated Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who was placed on special leave.

“But for the lack of the requirements that the department has failed to procure, the Commission would otherwise have been ready to commence the hearings on 1 September 2025,” Madlanga said in his statement.

The Department of Justice blamed procurement delays for essential infrastructure including witness protection systems and ICT equipment. The commission was scheduled to sit at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

“The establishment of this commission by President Cyril Ramaphosa was nothing but a pretense at action, knowing very well that there was no intention of ever holding his close political ally accountable,” the EFF said in its statement.

Kubayi confirmed she suspended Deputy Director-General Jabu Hlatshwayo, responsible for ICT procurement, pending full investigation. President Cyril Ramaphosa delegated disciplinary powers against Mashabane to the minister.

The inquiry stems from explosive July allegations by Mkhwanazi that criminals had infiltrated the criminal justice system. He specifically accused senior officials of corruption and claimed organized crime had penetrated state institutions.

“After learning of the anticipated delays to be communicated by the Madlanga commission on Friday, I immediately convened several meetings with the commission and the departmental officials to try and see if any intervention can be done,” Kubayi told reporters Tuesday.

Political opposition intensified criticism of the delay. The MK Party said it created convenient loopholes for implicated individuals, while analysts compared it to previous commission failures including the State Capture inquiry.

Despite preliminary work beginning, including witness interactions, no new starting date has been announced. The EFF pledged to pursue accountability through a parliamentary committee beginning September work.

The commission was mandated to deliver its first report within three months of commencing hearings. With substantial time already elapsed, the delay raises questions about meeting that deadline.

Kubayi assured the public that security assessments were complete and outstanding infrastructure adjustments would be finished this week. However, the postponement echoes concerns about South Africa’s ability to conduct major investigations effectively.