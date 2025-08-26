August 26, 2025 • 3 min read

Julius Malema demanded a single African president, currency and parliament Sunday, warning that foreign loans trap the continent in colonial dependency as he addressed thousands of lawyers at Nigeria’s annual legal conference.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president told the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference that Africa must reject borrowing from what he called “foreign colonisers” including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

“The debt trap of Africa to our foreign colonizers must be stopped,” Malema said. He described international loans as chains that “commit future generations to” debts they cannot escape.

The 44-year-old South African politician delivered his keynote address to over 17,000 legal professionals gathered at the International Conference Centre in Enugu for the conference themed “Stand Out, Stand Tall.”

Malema’s vision includes one African president, unified currency, single parliament and combined military command. He argued a continental currency would rival the US dollar’s strength.

“We don’t care what Donald Trump or any other leader thinks of us,” Malema declared. “Africans must refuse to be subjects of others.”

The firebrand leader praised Nigeria’s historic support during South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle. He urged Nigeria and South Africa to lead Africa’s industrialization efforts together.

“Combined, we possess the minerals that power modern technology,” he said. Both nations should process resources locally rather than export raw materials cheaply to Europe, America and Asia.

Malema revealed South Africa’s parliament is considering legislation requiring government approval before accepting foreign loans. The Public Finance Management Amendment Bill would mandate transparency about loan conditions.

He condemned xenophobia as “betrayal of African unity” and called for visa-free movement across the continent. Africans should not need visas to visit each other, he insisted.

“Our salvation will not come from Washington, London, Brussels, or Beijing,” Malema told attendees. “Our salvation lies here, in Lagos and Johannesburg.”

The EFF leader rejected descriptions of Africa as a “dark continent,” saying it shines with diamonds and human talent. He challenged lawyers to oppose unjust laws that perpetuate oppression.

Malema’s appearance at the August 22-30 conference marks his first major address in Nigeria. Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo chaired the opening ceremony alongside Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The controversial politician faces UK travel restrictions after being permanently denied entry in June 2025. UK authorities cited “character and association concerns” in their decision.

During his Nigeria visit, Malema met Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. His delegation included EFF Deputy Secretary General Leigh-Ann Mathys and National Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

The NBA conference continues through August 30 with sessions on law, governance and Africa’s economic future.