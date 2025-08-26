August 26, 2025 • 1 min read

Former Botswana President Ian Khama has described the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) as the “only terrorist organization in the Middle East” and likening its leadership to a “Hitler clone” and “Bin Laden Netanyahu.” The statement has drawn attention due to its provocative language amid the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Khama, who served as Botswana’s president from 2008 to 2018 and was a military commander prior to his political career, allegedly made the post in reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF’s actions.

The IDF is Israel’s primary military body, tasked with defending the country against groups like Hamas, which Israel and several nations designate as a terrorist organization. The Israel-Palestinian conflict escalated following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, which killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostages, prompting Israel’s military operations in Gaza. According to reports, around 51,000 people have died in Gaza since the conflict intensified, with both sides reporting significant casualties.

Israel maintains that its military actions target Hamas’s infrastructure, such as rocket launchers and tunnels, to ensure national security. Critics of the IDF’s operations highlight the high civilian toll in Gaza, raising concerns about proportionality and humanitarian consequences.