August 26, 2025 • 2 min read

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, chaired by former Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has been postponed from its scheduled start date of 1 September 2025. The delay stems from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s failure to procure essential infrastructure, such as a suitable venue and operational facilities, despite earlier commitments.

The commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, was set to hold public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Mkhwanazi’s claims, made public on 6 July 2025, allege infiltration of law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judiciary by a criminal syndicate involving politicians and business figures. The inquiry aims to examine these allegations, focusing on institutions like the South African Police Service, National Prosecuting Authority, and State Security Agency.

Justice Madlanga expressed regret over the setback, noting that the commission was otherwise prepared to begin hearings. The delay impacts the timeline for submitting an interim report within three months and a final report within six months, as mandated by Ramaphosa. No new start date has been confirmed, with the commission awaiting the procurement of necessary resources. Madlanga assured the public that preparatory work continues, and the commission is committed to commencing hearings as soon as possible.

The commission, costing an estimated R147.9 million over six months, has appointed a high-profile team, including Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, with Advocate Terry Motau SC as chief evidence leader. Despite the delay, public submissions will be facilitated through an online portal and in-person channels once infrastructure is secured.