August 26, 2025 • 2 min read

Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, has requested a full bench of judges to preside over his case in the Pretoria High Court. The case, originally set for August 26, 2025, was postponed after Sibiya’s legal team sought a special allocation for a full bench to hear his challenge against what he calls an unlawful “disguised suspension” by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Sibiya argues that his placement on a leave of absence, following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, breaches his employment contract and constitutional regulations. Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with a special task team investigating political killings, leading to its disbandment and the stalling of over 100 murder cases. Sibiya contests these claims, asserting they are untested and procedurally flawed, and has demanded Mkhwanazi retract what he calls “defamatory” statements.

In court, Sibiya told the media, “As per regulations, as per what the Constitution dictates… you don’t just act willy-nilly.” He seeks to return to work, arguing that his suspension obstructs a judicial commission of inquiry into SAPS corruption, set in motion by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sibiya also raised concerns about his safety, citing a high-risk threat assessment by Major-General Solomon Makgato, which recommended full-time security that Masemola has not provided.

The request for a full bench underscores the case’s significance, given its implications for SAPS leadership and public trust in law enforcement. The court has yet to confirm a new hearing date, but the case has sparked widespread debate, with social media posts on X calling for transparency and swift action on the commission. SAPS and acting Police Minister Gwede Mantashe have not commented.