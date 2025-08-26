August 26, 2025 • 1 min read • Updated Aug 26, 2025

A 24-year-old woman appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, South Africa, charged with raping a 13-year-old boy.

The alleged assault took place at a church shelter in the Musina policing area.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for further profiling and investigations, police said.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson, said the woman, whose identity is withheld, was arrested on Friday.

Detectives from the Musina Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit made the arrest.

The incident allegedly occurred around 15:00 at a shelter-based crèche.

Ledwaba said the suspect called the boy as he passed near the crèche.

The boy found the woman naked, lying on the ground, police reported.

She allegedly touched him inappropriately and raped him near a dustbin.

Another shelter resident reportedly witnessed the incident and alerted the caretaker.

Police were notified, opened a rape case, and arrested the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate case, an 18-year-old man and his 35-year-old mother appeared before the Letsitele Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They are charged in connection with the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Lwandlamuni village, Mopani District.

The mother is accused of failing to report the crime.

Both were arrested on Saturday.

Police continue to investigate both cases.